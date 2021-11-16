Extreme wind lasts for a few days

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear and cold Monday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the mid-50s on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive on Thanksgiving Thursday, with a cold front moving into the area early in the morning. There is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday morning, and then expect a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be recorded early in the morning in the low 40s, then fall into the 30s through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Thursday evening with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows Thursday night will be in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Highs will only be in the 30s on Friday and low 40s this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO