Environment

Extreme wind lasts for a few days

By Amber Wheeler
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Increasing wind and decreasing clouds. A High Wind Warning is in place for all of western ND through 6 PM Wednesday evening. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to 40-65 MPH. Highs will be...

www.kxnet.com

wymt.com

Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
HAZARD, KY
Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kxnet.com

Quiet Weather Before A Cold Front Arrives

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s for most overnight, while tomorrow will see temperatures warming back up into the 40s and 50s across the viewing area. Expect increasing clouds tomorrow ahead of an incoming cold front dropping in from the north. This cold front will bring increasing chances for snow showers by Wednesday morning, along with breezy northwest winds and much colder air. Daytime highs for Wednesday won’t warm up out of the 20s for a majority of our area, with snow showers gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will quickly begin to modify starting Thanksgiving, and we’ll feel temperatures close to seasonal averages for Turkey Day, mostly back into the 30s. A mild pattern develops to finish the week and into the weekend, with above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
kxnet.com

Thanksgiving Week Travel Weather

After a pretty nice Tuesday the weather will change beginning Tuesday night with colder temps, northerly wind, and some snow. Amounts will be light but if you’re traveling during the morning hours Wednesday you could likely be driving in some blowing snow. The snow should be well east by mid-afternoon.
localdvm.com

A very chilly day as winds stay breezy into tonight

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 42 (38-45) Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 24 (19-29) Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, with clouds returning late. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, High: 48 (45-51), Low: 31 (28-35) Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy....
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Night, Chilly And Breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear and cold Monday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the mid-50s on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive on Thanksgiving Thursday, with a cold front moving into the area early in the morning. There is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday morning, and then expect a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be recorded early in the morning in the low 40s, then fall into the 30s through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Thursday evening with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows Thursday night will be in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Highs will only be in the 30s on Friday and low 40s this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
