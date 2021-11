Roush Fenway Racing announced today a robust rebranding strategy that will see the organization change its official name to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (going by RFK Racing). The team unveiled a new branding campaign and all new marks at a media luncheon at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday. The branding includes a new organizational logo structure, as well as a rebranding of the team’s iconic No. 6 mark.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO