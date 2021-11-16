Pancho’s cheese dip sold to national distributor

MID-SOUTH — The Mid-South’s beloved Pancho’s cheese dip brand has been sold to a national distributor.

The queso dip joins Minnesota-based Hispanic food distributor Sabrosura Foods, according to a release from the company.

Sabrosura’s other well-known brands include El Viajero, La Morenita and Reynaldo’s.

The partnership with Pancho’s cheese dip will continue the brand’s nationwide expansion in stores.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the release said.

Founded in 1956, Pancho’s gained popularity as a local Memphis favorite before becoming a leading brand in grocery stores across America.

From the release:

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Sabrosura Foods family,” said Brenda O’Brien, President of Pancho’s Mexican Foods, Inc. “Pancho’s has been in my family for 65 years, and we have been so grateful to bring people together over delicious food. Now, we are looking forward to our next chapter as part of the Sabrosura Foods team.”

“Sabrosura Foods is thrilled to acquire Pancho’s, further building our portfolio of Hispanic cheese products available in stores nationwide. A key pillar of Sabrosura Foods’ growth strategy has always been focused on acquiring complementary product capabilities,” said Jeff Caswell, CEO of Sabrosura Foods. “We are proud to be able to continue Pancho’s legacy and are eager to introduce Pancho’s queso dip to even more consumers across the fast-growing snacking category.”

