3 more professors join lawsuit against University of Florida over academic freedom

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Three more professors have joined a lawsuit against the University of Florida calling for an end to the conflict of interest policy that limited their ability to testify in lawsuits against the state. Added as plaintiffs on Monday were Jeffrey Goldhagen, a pediatrics professor and the...

Tampa Bay Times

Florida courts play key role in school mask, academic freedom disputes

Courts continue to play a big role in the operations of Florida’s schools and universities, as judges are called upon to decide heated debates that embroil campuses across the state. Subjects under review include the ongoing dispute over mask mandates, and the recent battle over educators’ academic freedoms. Read on for those stories and more Florida education news.
Law.com

University Changes Course; Professors May Testify in Lawsuit

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs said he is asking the office responsible for approving professors’ outside work to green-light the request of three teachers to serve as expert witnesses in litigation challenging a new state election law that critics say restricts voting rights. Reversing its previous position, the University...
theviolinchannel.com

University of Michigan Reinstates Composition Professor

Last month, objections were raised by Sheng’s undergraduate composition class after he showed them the 1965 version of William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” starring white actor Sir Laurence Olivier in the title role and blackface makeup. After weeks of correspondence and canceled classes, Sheng voluntarily stepped back from his class to allow...
Michigan Daily

Schlissel weighs in on academic freedom regarding UMich professor Bright Sheng

The Michigan Daily sat down with University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel Thursday to discuss the Bright Sheng controversy and University employees who remain unvaccinated. Read part one of the interview for Schlissel’s thoughts on the ongoing protest of former athletic doctor Robert Anderson survivors outside his house and the recent 40% growth of the University’s endowment. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
flarecord.com

Three more plaintiffs join lawsuit over UF policy on faculty's outside activities

University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs' task force reviewing expert witness policies has been called a illegitimate and inadequate. | University of Florida. Three more plaintiffs were added this week to a federal lawsuit challenging the University of Florida’s conflict-of-interest policy as an affront to professors’ academic freedom and freedom of speech.
cbs12.com

Three more professors sue UF over testimony denials

Gainesville — Three more University of Florida professors join a lawsuit against the university. Now six total UF professors are suing their employer. The suit stems from the University telling the professors they could not testify as experts in litigation involving the state. The lawsuit accuses the University of censoring...
Culpeper Star Exponent

Falwell revives claims against Liberty University in lawsuit response

LYNCHBURG—Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has fleshed out his defense to a lawsuit that Liberty filed against him in the spring, reviving claims that the school defamed him after he resigned as president. Filed Oct. 21 in Lynchburg Circuit Court, his response flips a breach of contract accusation...
LSU Reveille

Faculty across Southeast say academic freedom being threatened by university administrations and state governments

LSU and other SEC schools have become battlegrounds between university faculties, administrations and state governments. Professors across the region have raised alarms about actions from upper administrations or state governments that threaten faculty free speech and autonomy. Louisiana. In May 2021, over 600 members of the LSU Faculty Council, which...
Leader-Telegram

UW-EC professors honored for academic, advocacy work

Two UW-Eau Claire professors have received awards for their work in academia and advocacy, the university announced. The UW System has chosen Dr. Winnifred Bryant, department chair and professor of biology, to be UW-Eau Claire’s recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, the university announced Thursday.
TheDailyBeast

Virginia University Sidelines Assistant Professor After Uproar Over Pedophilia Research

A university in Virginia has placed an assistant professor on administrative leave “effective immediately” after the academic’s research on pedophilia went viral on social media and prompted safety concerns. Allyn Walker, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University, gave an interview this month about a book they wrote that seeks to distinguish between pedophiles and “minor-attracted people” who do not act on their attraction. While Walker, who uses they/them pronouns, stressed that “child sexual abuse is never okay,” they were accused of sympathizing with pedophiles after stating in the interview that “having an attraction to minors as long as it isn’t acted on, doesn’t mean that the person who has those attractions is doing something wrong.”
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
