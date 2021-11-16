3 more professors join lawsuit against University of Florida over academic freedom

To become a professor of a subject is to become a true master of an area of knowledge. An expert professor is trusted and valued by fellow faculty, administrators, the academic community, and especially students! Many savvy students appraise universities by their faculty first and foremost. Finding a course on a subject that you’re passionate about, taught by someone whose expertise you respect, is a college dream come true. So how do you rise to the challenge of becoming a university professor? Besides deep knowledge in a subject area, you’ll also need to have teaching experience, leadership, and classroom management skills, as well as curriculum building abilities. Earning an M.Ed., otherwise known as a Master’s in Education, is one great way to get closer to your goals of becoming a university professor.

