NFL

Ray-Ray McCloud Doesn’t Think Practice Rapport With Mason Rudolph Was Reason For High-Target Game

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay-Ray McCloud played a career-high 61 snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the team absent JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool at the...

www.chatsports.com

Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Ray-Ray McCloud – Stock Down

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Steelers sticking with Ray-Ray McCloud on punt returns

One of the many twists during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bears was a fumble by Steelers punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud. McCloud was fighting for extra yards when Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe knocked the ball from his grasp and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson scooped it up for a touchdown. That score cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 23-20 and the Bears would eventually take the lead before Chris Boswell‘s field goal later in the quarter made the Steelers 29-27 winners.
NFL
FanSided

Is it time for Steelers to replace Ray-Ray McCloud with Anthony Miller?

Ray-Ray McCloud has been incredibly underwhelming this year. Is it time for the Steelers to promote Anthony Miller to take his place on the team?. It seemed like the Steelers were going to cruise to victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. Up 23-13 with roughly 6:30 remaining in the 4th quarter, Pittsburgh was set to get the ball back.
NFL
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
chatsports.com

Fumbles Not Changing Ray-Ray McCloud’s Mindset

Despite two fumbles his last three games, Ray-Ray McCloud isn’t going to play scared the rest of the season. Speaking with reporters Monday morning, McCloud said his approach to being the team’s starting return man won’t change because of his ball security issues. “Going forward, I’m not going to take...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Ray-Ray McCloud lived while T.J. Hockenson blocked; Please sleep Russ

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. You love to read it when you somehow had the foresight to...
NFL
steelers.com

Tomlin on Boswell, helping OTs, Ray-Ray

Q. During your tenure as the Steelers coach, you have been involved in a few of those midseason placekicker tryouts that were made necessary by an injury. When you are involved in those, what are you looking for from a candidate before offering him a contract?. A. The ability to...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Ray-Ray McCloud Gets His Chance In Sunday’s Tie Against Lions

To much of the distain of Steelers Nation, WR Ray-Ray McCloud became the featured receiver on Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Primarily serving as the team’s punt and kicker returner, McCloud found his way into more playing time on the offensive side of the football after JuJu Smith Schuster went down with a shoulder injury that cost him the rest of the season. Instead of deploying James Washington more in the offense, it was McCloud that steeped into JuJu’s role in the slot, relegating Washington, who asked for a trade earlier this season to a continued rotational/backup role. Once Chase Claypool went down with a toe injury last week against the Bears, Washington got onto the field as his replacement.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ray-Ray McCloud, Rashod Bateman (2021)

We’re getting down to crunch time when making the right moves on the waiver wire can make a big difference during a title run. Unfortunately, the Week 11 waiver wire isn’t loaded with too many must-have targets who can completely alter your fantasy fortunes. However, there are plenty of intriguing options with starting potential, as well as some interesting names that might be worth stashing.
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL

