Shawnee County, KS

Topeka designer sharing her home, design expertise for CASA of Shawnee County’s Homes for the Holidays

By Erin La Row
KSNT News
 6 days ago

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Kristen White has been sharing her design expertise with Topeka for 35 years as a local interior designer.

CASA of Shawnee County’s 34th annual Homes for the Holidays coming up Nov. 20-21

Now she’s sharing her home and her holiday decor as one of the houses featured in CASA of Shawnee County ‘s 34th annual Homes for the Holidays happening November 20-21.

Kristen stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about her participation in this year’s fundraiser for CASA of Shawnee County and offer a few simple decorating tips.

KSNT News

Gingerbread Home for Holidays is back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for Holidays is back after cancelling last year because of the pandemic. Although the event is smaller this year, KSNT’s David George went out to help judge the contest. “There are still many activities for younger children and worth a visit for families this weekend,” George said. Gingerbread Homes […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka puts up new Christmas decorations for holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Downtown Topeka is getting ready for the holiday season. Crews are working hard to put up new Christmas decorations. “This year we put a really big focus on adding some Christmas enhancements to downtown,” Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., said. This year, the new additions include brand new custom wreaths […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka couple makes big strides, runs marathon in all 50 states

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka couple has made some big strides. They’ve been running for years, but recently accomplished something huge. They have officially completed running a marathon in all 50 states. Brad and Marla Rhoden started running marathons in the 1980s. That’s when their journey began. “I started running before I lived in Topeka,” Brad […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka ‘Shrine Bowl’ now nationally recognized

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shrine Bowl is an annual event that all Topekans know about, and now the entirety of the nation knows about it too. Sports Destination Magazine awarded last year’s Shrine Bowl event with a Champion Award. Last year’s event was a huge football game that was held in Topeka at Washburn University. […]
TOPEKA, KS
