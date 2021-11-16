Topeka designer sharing her home, design expertise for CASA of Shawnee County’s Homes for the Holidays

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Kristen White has been sharing her design expertise with Topeka for 35 years as a local interior designer.

Now she’s sharing her home and her holiday decor as one of the houses featured in CASA of Shawnee County ‘s 34th annual Homes for the Holidays happening November 20-21.

Kristen stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about her participation in this year’s fundraiser for CASA of Shawnee County and offer a few simple decorating tips.

