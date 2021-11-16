Gas Prices Soar As Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Approval
By Michelle FITZPATRICK
IBTimes
6 days ago
Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Tuesday, dealing another setback to the geopolitically sensitive project and causing Europe's sky-high gas prices to soar further. The regulator said the Swiss-based "Nord Stream 2 AG" operating company first needed to become compliant...
Russia sees a decided risk of “possible armed conflicts” with NATO member states in Europe, according to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security advisers. Still, senior trans-Atlantic officials think the Kremlin might be targeting a smaller dictatorship.
SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. OPEC+ officials warned they’re likely to respond to plans by the world’s largest oil consumers to release oil from their strategic stockpiles, setting up a fight for control of the global energy market. President Joe...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
BRUZGI, Belarus/WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Europe must not be blackmailed into accepting thousands of migrants stranded on its border with Belarus, Austria said, after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pressed the bloc to let them in after months of growing tension. Lukashenko, who denies European Union allegations he fomented the...
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, with the latest sanctions being on two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd. Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Eric...
VIENNA/BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Austria became on Monday the first country in western Europe to reimpose lockdown since vaccines were rolled out, shutting non-essential shops, bars and cafes as surging caseloads raised the spectre of a second straight winter in deep freeze for the continent. Germany will also need...
Germany could resume the certification process for the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in a few weeks, an analyst at a Moscow-based brokerage told Reuters on Monday after a call with senior executives at Gazprom. Last week, Germany said it had suspended the process of certification of the...
Germany's health minister said Monday that the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it's likely everyone in the country who isn't vaccinated will have caught COVID-19 by the end of the winter — and some of those will die. Official figures Monday showed more than 30,000 newly confirmed cases in...
MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The suspension of the approval process for the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline by a German regulator could be short-lived as Europe is hungry for more gas, an analyst said on Monday after meeting officials of Russian state gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM). Last week, Germany's...
Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
Just over a week after some 200 nations struck an agreement aimed at intensifying global efforts to fight climate change, the finance minister of France has warned that the cost of the energy transition will be "much higher than expected."
(CNN) — The chaos at the border between Poland and Belarus is just the latest incident to get top brass in Brussels pondering what the European Union should do long-term about its internal security. This migrant crisis, in which Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stands accused of directing refugees to the...
Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
BAGHDAD — The deadly crisis Belarus was accused of creating at its border with Europe appeared to subside this week, raising hopes of an end to what had become a spiraling confrontation between East and West. Yet as those who risked the journey in the hope of a better future...
Comments / 1