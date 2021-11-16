ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Soar As Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Approval

By Michelle FITZPATRICK
 6 days ago
Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Tuesday, dealing another setback to the geopolitically sensitive project and causing Europe's sky-high gas prices to soar further. The regulator said the Swiss-based "Nord Stream 2 AG" operating company first needed to become compliant...

AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Poland border crisis: What happens to migrants who are turned away?

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
IMMIGRATION
Community Policy