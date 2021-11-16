Heath Freeman, 'Bones' actor, dead at 41

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Heath Freeman, an actor best known for starring as killer Howard Epps in Bones, has died at the age of 41.

Freeman's manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed his death to People magazine. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life," Montifiore said in a statement.

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him," he continued.

Deadline also confirmed the news.

Freeman portrayed Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones. He also had roles in ER, NCIS, The Closer, Without a Trace, Raising the Bar and more.

The actor was cast in film Terror on the Prairie alongside Gina Carano and starred in Devil's Fruit, which is in post-production.

Former Miss USA and reality television star Shanna Moakler paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed," she said next to a photo of herself with Freeman.

Notable deaths of 2021