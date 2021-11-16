ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton Unveils Cures 2.0 Legislation

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Fred Upton has announced the introduction of his Cures 2.0 legislation. This is the follow up to his 2016 21st Century Cures bill, which increased funding for research and aimed to speed up the approval process for new drugs. This new follow up includes a new department called ARPA-H within...

www.moodyonthemarket.com

