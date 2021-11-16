Upton Unveils Cures 2.0 Legislation

U.S. Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) have sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan seeking urgent answers, increased water testing, and further assistance on the ongoing lead contamination crisis in Benton Harbor. Among several questions, the lawmakers requested a summary of the EPA’s work with Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and a clear record of resources that the EPA has provided to the city and state for bottled water, water filters, and lead line replacement. Upton and Dingell have called for an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to resolve this pressing public health crisis and determine exactly what is needed moving forward, including an EPA study on water filter efficacy in Benton Harbor.
