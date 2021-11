Tough game with no Jones and Alexander to cover Jefferson. Wouldn’t it be nice to hear any player not be so scripted and to have AG with a little more balls in questions. I expect a lot of holding calls against the vikings on their O- Line trying to stop our D Line from getting to Kark and Cook. I also expect a lot of holding calls by the vikings to not be called, as that is what happens, often, in a vikings' game. Look for their Center, Bradbury to hold a lot, as that seems to be his MO. This is an NFC North game, so let's take care of business, and leave purple stains all over the crappy turf, at US Bank Stadium! GO PACK, GO!!!

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO