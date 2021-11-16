Giant Hogwarts cake unveiled to mark 20th anniverary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone movie release
Hogwarts castle has been recreated in impressively large cake form to celebrate 20 years since the UK and Irish cinematic release of movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
The 6 feet wide, 5 feet tall and 10kg scale model of J.K. Rowling’s school for wizards was created by world renowned cake artist Michelle Wibowo.
Made from vegan ingredients, the pain-stakingly detailed and hand painted materpiece took over six weeks to create and is even internally illuminated with 30 lights.
It was officially unveiled at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter near Watford, where the first slices were presented to fans inside the Great Hall.
The rest of the cake was donated to One Vision, a local charity fighting food poverty.
