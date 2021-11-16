Working from home is causing Columbus to generate more residential trash. It’s costing the city millions.
In 2020, the volume of residential trash collected weekly...www.bizjournals.com
In 2020, the volume of residential trash collected weekly...www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
Comments / 0