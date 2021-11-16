ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working from home is causing Columbus to generate more residential trash. It’s costing the city millions.

By Hayleigh Colombo
 6 days ago
In 2020, the volume of residential trash collected weekly...

Clarus R&D moves to larger HQ, aiming to help businesses claim billions in tax credits

Jeff Haskett and Brent Johnson started building software five years ago to help fellow startups not leave money on the table. Now, the table is about to get much bigger. Clarus R&D Solutions LLC is on track to top $6 million revenue this year, nearly doubling its 2020 revenue, which was more than double from the previous year. Rocketing sales made it the fifth fastest-growing private company in Columbus Business First's 2021 Fast 50 awards.
COLUMBUS, OH
Largest Central Ohio Manufacturers

Despite the common perception that Columbus and the surrounding area are a white-collar enclave, manufacturing is a significant presence in the region. We rank Central Ohio manufacturers by number of Central Ohio employees. Information is provided by individual manufacturers via an online survey and could not be independently verified.
COLUMBUS, OH
Corporate Citizenship: In-Kind Contributions

While we rank our primary Corporate Citizenship list (Corporate Citizenship: Most Generous Central Ohio Companies) by cash contributions, cash is not the only means by which companies give back to the Central Ohio community. Here we rank Central Ohio businesses by 2020 in-kind contributions to local nonprofits. Information is provided...
CHARITIES
Acquisition Makes Towne Properties Largest Association Management Company in Columbus

Towne Properties announces its acquisition of Borror’s Association Management division. This merger makes Towne Properties the largest Homeowners and Condo Owners Association Management company in the Columbus Metro Area, serving over 24,000 households. Robert Wahlke, President of Towne Properties, said of the acquisition, “We are very proud that we are welcoming over 8,800 households into our management. Our goal as a company is to create better communities and being able to help support the HOA and COA boards within these associations brings us great pride”. About Towne Properties: Towne Properties is an integrated real estate company founded in 1961 and based in Cincinnati, OH. Towne Properties offers association and property management, property development, renovation & construction services in 7 U.S. Markets. It manages over 125,000 HOA/COA units and over 13,000 apartments for property owners.
COLUMBUS, OH
Largest Central Ohio Veteran-Owned Businesses

We rank Central Ohio-based veteran-owned businesses by number of local employees. To qualify for this list, businesses must be based in Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway or Union county and 51% or more owned by one or more veterans. Information is provided by individual businesses via an online questionnaire...
DELAWARE, OH
City to consider tax breaks for development near Ohio State, downtown and the West Side

Columbus City Council will vote on several tax increment financing, or TIFs, for huge developments near Ohio State, downtown and on the western side of town. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Restaurant Association pushes for more restaurant support funds, outdoor dining

Ohio restaurants want another round of federal support and more outdoor dining. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

