Not only do Google’s latest Pixel devices come with many hardware improvements over the previous model, but they also pack quite a few new software features. The devices offer several innovative features like real-time live translation, improved call screening, Magic Eraser, and more. In addition, the phones also ship with a host of new wallpapers. We’ve previously shared a few leaked wallpapers from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and now we finally have access to the complete repository. If you’re not in the market for a new phone but want to give your current daily driver the Pixel 6 look, you can now download the Pixel 6 wallpapers from the links below.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO