Papa Johns has a new look and its outspoken founder, John Schnatter, has opinions on it. The pizza chain unveiled a new logo and store design yesterday, which you can check out in the gallery below. One interesting note: It took the possessive apostrophe off the logo, meaning it's now "Papa Johns," rather than "Papa John's" in the logo. Dropping the possessive could be indicative of the company's very public split with Schnatter, which we've been covering for years now.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO