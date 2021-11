Food manufacturing giant JBS foods has acquired BioTech as it looks to enter the growing cultivated protein market, as well as announcing a protein research centre in Brazil. Food manufacturing giant JBS has entered into an agreement to acquire control of Spanish company BioTech Foods. The deal signals the company’s entry into the cultivated protein market, which consists of producing food from animal cells and includes investment in building a new plant in Spain to scale up production. Along with the acquisition, JBS is also announcing the setting up of Brazil’s first cultivated protein research & development (R&D) centre, as it channels US$ 100 million to the two projects.

