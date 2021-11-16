ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADM signs JV to develop microbial-based proteins

By Jeff Gelski
meatpoultry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — ADM and Asia Sustainable Foods, a company owned by Temasek, have a signed an agreement to form a 50-50 joint venture that will specialize in developing microbial-based proteins to create alternatives to meat protein and dairy protein....

www.meatpoultry.com

