Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he doesn't know if Raheem Sterling will go to Barcelona - but that the Catalan side will be able to lure him if he wants to go. Guardiola managed Barca from 2008 to 2012 during their golden era, winning two Champions League titles and three LaLigas. He has always spoken in glowing terms of his former employers, since.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO