A 'nothingburger': Trial has been largely devoid of demonstrators

The deaths of five people mowed down by a car at a US Christmas parade sent another jolt through a country already convulsed by acts of violence and at war with itself over culture, individual rights and the very notion of democracy. Sunday's incident in the Wisconsin city of Waukesha came two days after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teen charged with homicide in the same state after fatally shooting two men during racial justice protests last year 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. Police believe the driver -- a 39-year-old man facing homicide charges -- to have been fleeing a domestic dispute, and have not linked the incident to the trial, or to terrorism. But in the early hours after the tragedy, right-wing online circles filled with unsubstantiated claims the suspect -- who is Black -- acted in retaliation for the controversial acquittal.

