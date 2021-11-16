ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

A 'nothingburger': Trial has been largely devoid of demonstrators

By Mark Guarino
SFGate
 6 days ago

At the Kenosha County Courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse has been on trial for 11 days, demonstrators have shown up largely in trickles - one here, two or three there. Jacob Blake's uncle has shown up each morning calling for justice for his nephew, the Black man whose shooting by a police...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Gun Owners of America ‘awarding’ Rittenhouse with AR-15 gun similar to weapon used in fatal shootings

A gun rights organisation is “awarding” Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15-style rifle following his acquittal at trial on homicide charges for fatally shooting two men and injuring another with a similar weapon.Gun Owners of America – which claims to represent 2 million gun owners in the US – “will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America,” according to a post on the group’s Twitter account.“Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!” the post states.Mr Rittenhouse’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Christmas parade deaths heighten tensions in deeply divided US

The deaths of five people mowed down by a car at a US Christmas parade sent another jolt through a country already convulsed by acts of violence and at war with itself over culture, individual rights and the very notion of democracy. Sunday's incident in the Wisconsin city of Waukesha came two days after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teen charged with homicide in the same state after fatally shooting two men during racial justice protests last year 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. Police believe the driver -- a 39-year-old man facing homicide charges -- to have been fleeing a domestic dispute, and have not linked the incident to the trial, or to terrorism. But in the early hours after the tragedy, right-wing online circles filled with unsubstantiated claims the suspect -- who is Black -- acted in retaliation for the controversial acquittal.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Demonstrators ask for peace, regardless of Rittenhouse trial verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Wednesday marked the second day of jury deliberations in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, ending without a verdict. Jurors will continue deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday. Protesters outside the Kenosha County courthouse marched around the block and asked for peace and safety, no matter who...
KENOSHA, WI
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each not guilty verdict was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US teen cleared in protester deaths says self-defense 'not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality last year, said self-defense is "not illegal" following a verdict that underscored racial tensions across the United States. "Kyle Rittenhouse made it very much harder for this state to come together, he made it harder for us to see the humanity in each other," one demonstrator said about racial divisions in Wisconsin. bur-sst/bbk/md/ssy/leg
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Protesters In Chicago Denounce Justice System After Rittenhouse Acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of protesters shut down streets in downtown Chicago Saturday in opposition to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. The protest, which started in Federal Plaza, lasted 2.5 hours and remained peaceful. Demonstrators had multiple messages echoing through downtown on a busy day. The protest snaked through major arteries downtown, even stopping traffic on Michigan Avenue for some time. People from holiday celebrations even joined in or looked on. It was a movement, as protesters called into question the country’s criminal justice system. They held signs denouncing white supremacy. There were also chants in oppsition to police. What seems to be a common...
CHICAGO, IL
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
evalleytimes.com

A grand white jury will try to assassinate an African-American | Ahmed Arbury was assassinated in February 2020

Following the controversial selection of a panel of eleven whites and one black man to decide the guilt or innocence of three whites accused of persecuting an African American in February 2020 Ahmed ArberryThe trial began this Friday with oral arguments between the parties while attending a sports training in the small town of Brunswick (Georgia, USA).
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

