Bagnell Dam Bridge Deck Continues To Surprise MODOT Officials With More Deterioration

The work to repair the road over Bagnell Dam will take longer than expected. The Missouri Department of Transportation started the rehabilitation after Labor Day. “As contractors have worked on the bridge, crews have discovered that the bridge deck is in worse condition than anticipated,” said MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham in a press release. “Work will take more time than originally scheduled, meaning a longer-term closure of the bridge. In addition, bridge inspectors have determined that once the bridge is reopened, a load weight limit will be put into place.”

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO