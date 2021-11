In three new Nvidia blog posts today, Nvidia details all the graphical enhancements and Nvidia exclusive features coming to Battlefield 2042, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, and Bright Memory: Infinite such as DLSS and Nvidia's Reflex technology. Battlefield 2042 and Bright Memory: Infinite will be launching with ray-tracing as well, with the latter featuring up to five different ray tracing effects, which might bring your GPU to its knees. All three titles will be released tomorrow in some form -- in the case of Battlefield 2042, it will be available only for early access participants and will drop on Nov. 19.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO