Deep in the heart of one of the worst places on the publicly available web, neo-Nazis have dubbed Kyle Rittenhouse a “brother.”. They wouldn’t go as far as to bestow him as a “saint”—which is typically reserved for neo-Nazis who kill for the ideology—as Rittenhouse’s criteria for “intent, motive, and worldview weren't met.” But they celebrated him nevertheless because of who he killed—people involved in protests against police brutality—and for how polarizing his actions have been to the American public.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO