Public Health

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Contracts COVID Ahead of Season 30 Finale — Watch His Announcement

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
COVID-19 has upended Dancing With the Stars ‘ 30th season yet again.

Derek Hough , who currently serves as a judge on the ABC competition series , announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he has contracted a breakthrough case of the virus.

“I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Hough began. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.”

Hough’s diagnosis comes less than a week before Dancing With the Stars airs its live Season 30 finale, and just hours after Hough appeared in the ballroom for the semifinals broadcast. He is currently quarantining, but ABC had no additional details for TVLine regarding how Hough’s positive test results could impact the finale.

Back in September, less than two weeks after Dancing ‘s new season had begun, professional dancer Cheryl Burke revealed she had contracted COVID-19, and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, also tested positive days later. The pair remained in the competition during their quarantine period, first getting judged on a taped rehearsal of their salsa in Week 2, then remotely performing a jazz routine from separate homes in Week 3.

Burke and Rigsby overcame the obstacles, though, and have since clinched a spot in the Nov. 22 finale . They will compete against NBA player Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson, and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten.

Watch Hough’s full message to fans below:

