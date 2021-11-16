ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Expanse Final Season Trailer: A 'Wounded, Broken' Rocinante Embarks on a Bold Secret Mission

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YV52X_0cyRQmsg00

The Rocinante may be down, but it is by no means out, Avasarala makes clear in the full trailer for The Expanse ‘s sixth and final season.

Set in a colonized solar system, Prime Video ‘s sci-fi series began with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante – an illegally salvaged warship – then stumbled on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity.

The Expanse ‘s farewell run — launching Friday, Dec. 10 with the first of six weekly episodes — picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (played by Shohreh Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Cara Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco (Keon Alexander). All while on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

The Expanse ‘s final season also stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Nadine Nicole and Jasai Chase Owens.

Want scoop on The Expanse , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Boss Previews Season 4's 'Scientific Anomaly,' Michael Burnham as Captain

After getting to the root cause of the Burn, a disastrous event that rendered all dilithium in the galaxy useless, Star Trek: Discovery’s eponymous crew can look ahead to the future in Season 4. The new season, which premieres Thursday on Paramount+, will see Burnham and Co. continue their efforts to rebuild the Federation now that ships can travel at warp speed, and representatives from different worlds like Trill and Ni’Var are expressing interest in rejoining the historic union of planets. “It’s certainly not a done deal at the end of Season 3, so I think [at] the beginning of Season 4,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Recap: You Spin Me Right Round

Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew rushed to help a space station spinning out of control in the Season 4 premiere — and the new captain earned a new adversary in the process. Burnham and Book open the premiere on a remote planet populated by chalky white butterfly people, offering them dilithium as a gesture of goodwill. Their emperor is suspicious, though, and when Book tells them about Grudge the cat, he gets angry: “Have you come to make pets of us?” They go into attack mode and grow giant butterfly wings, chasing after a fleeing Burnham and Book. The butterfly...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Wheel of Time Series Premiere Recap: Will You Stay on This Journey?

Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time debuted on Friday with three episodes to make a first impression. After watching Episode 1, did you decide if you will stick with the already-renewed adaptation? Let’s start with the undeniable positives. The series premiere, titled “Leavetaking,” is a thoroughly efficient rundown of what this series wants to be and who we should probably care about the most. The opening moments make the stakes clear. There are Aes Sedai, female wizards with extraordinary power, who roam this expansive world in search of dangerous men who can use the “One Power” but lose their minds as a...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Lost in Space Season 3: Watch the Final Season Trailer

Netflix has released the brand-new trailer for Lost in Space Season 3. You can check out the trailer for the final season of the series in the player below and continue scrolling for many more photos!. In Lost in Space Season 3, the stakes are higher than ever and the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Adams
Person
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Person
Wes Chatham
Person
Steven Strait
menastar.com

‘Hanna’ Makes Bold Moves With High Stakes in a Full Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Amazon has unveiled the full trailer for its upcoming third and final season of Hanna. The drama following Esmé Creed-Miles‘ titular assassin will return just in time for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24. In the first look, viewers get to see Hanna’s plan to secretly destroy the sinister organization Utrax...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Hanna’ Final Season Trailer: Amazon’s Teen Assassin Spy Thriller Comes To A Close

The adult drama has migrated to television, obviously. And thus, with 8 zillion streaming channels needed for content, what is one of the immediate things streaming services look for? Adult drama-sized intellectual property that can be respun into a series-length story. It’s kind of genius (and maybe insidious), but what a simple way to expand your content is to look for an adult drama film that easily can be expanded into series form. This leads us to “Hanna,” Amazon‘s action-series spy thriller. It’s based on the Joe Wright movie “Hanna” which itself was a play on the more adult-oriented ‘Bourne‘ films but took a coming-of-age spin on the idea (arguably mixing in YA sensibilities too) of an indoctrinated assassin. The idea has been a successfully reconstituted series on Amazon for two seasons now but is coming to an end with the upcoming season three which adds Ray Liotta to the cast.
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

The Expanse Season 6 Trailer and Poster!

Prime Video today release The Expanse Season 6 trailer and poster, which preview the final episodes of the fan-favorite sci-fi series. You can watch The Expanse Season 6 trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath. The sixth and final season will debut on Friday, December 10th...
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Expanse season 6 trailer finds the Roci crew making their last stand

While it’s a shame that The Expanse’s upcoming sixth season will be its last (at least for now), the new trailer for the final six episodes shows that the sci-fi drama is going out with a bang. When newly reinstated Secretary General Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) sends Bobbi Draper (Frankie...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar System#Secret Mission#Rocinante#Earth#The Expanse S#Free Navy#Martian
Collider

'The Expanse' Season 6 Trailer Reveals a Larger-Than-Life Finale

Prime Video has released the newest trailer for sci-fi series The Expanse’s sixth and final season. The new season will air exclusively on Prime Video starting Friday, December 10. Episodes will air weekly for a total of six episodes, concluding with a larger-than-life series finale on January 14, 2022. The...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘grown-ish’ Premiere Dates, ‘The Expanse’ Trailer, ‘Solar Opposites’ Holiday Special, More ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casting, ‘Queen Sugar’ Final Season, ‘Party Down’ Returns, and More!

Freeform has announced the premiere dates for two of its comedy series. Single Drunk Female will premiere with two episodes January 20. The new series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink who is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. It will regularly air at 10:30 out of the midseason premiere of grown-ish when it returns January 27 at 10.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

‘Foundation’ Season One Finale Trailer

3 thoughts on “‘Foundation’ Season One Finale Trailer”. Close. Friday Nov 12 is the penultimate episode. The season finale is next week, Nov 19. As an adaptation, the Foundation series is only loosely based on the books. As its own creation, I’m finding it a compelling series, and I’m hoping they do produce all eight seasons.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SuperHeroHype

Amazon Prime Debuts a New Trailer For The Expanse Season 6

Amazon Prime Debuts a New Trailer For The Expanse Season 6. There are only six episodes left of The Expanse, but the Amazon Prime original series is about to out with a bang. For five seasons, James Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper), and Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) have found themselves at the center of universe shattering events. Regardless, the crew of the Rocinante has one last mission ahead. At stake is nothing less than humanity’s future. Because if Marco Inaros and the Free Navy have their way, then there won’t be much left of Earth and Mars.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Netflix shares ominous ‘Ozark’ teaser trailer ahead of final season

"Human beings make decisions, they commit acts, and that makes things happen," Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) says in the one-minute clip, as footage rewinds through past events. "It creates a snowball effect. It causes other people to make decisions. The cycle continues. Snowball keeps rolling. Sometimes, people make decisions, and we gotta act accordingly. Or you can crawl in a hole to die."
TV SERIES
Empire

Riz Ahmed's On A Rescue Mission In The Encounter Trailer

In the last few years, Riz Ahmed's career has truly taken off, his intense performances scoring him awards nomination and plenty of praise. He's back with a new lead role in Encounter, which finds him as a Marine trying to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. Have a look at the trailer...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy