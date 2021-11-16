ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Owens and Converse Just Launched Their DRKSHDW DRKSTAR Collection

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
 6 days ago
Rick Owens and Converse are back with another sneaker collab.

The fashion designer and the footwear brand have teamed up once again to deliver their latest DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collection, which sneaker fans can purchase now.

After updating the classic Converse Weapon with the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN release in August, Owen and Converse’s latest collaborative offering includes two reimagined versions of the classic Chuck 70 shoe including a high and low-cut style. The upper of each pair is crafted with a heavy-weight 18 oz twill cotton including with the extended tongue, which was also featured on both of Owen’s previous TURBODRK and TURBOWPN silhouettes. The collaborative Chuck 70s are once again presented in the contrasting black and white makeups as a nod to Owen’s signature minimalist and contemporary luxury aesthetics.

In addition to the sneakers, the Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR capsule includes two co-branded hats as well as an oversized backpack.

“When I see something ubiquitous, I feel like I want to distort it. I don’t know what that’s about. Maybe it’s some kind of adolescent rage. But that’s one of the greatest appeals of the Chuck Taylor All Star,” said Owens.

The Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collection is available now at Converse.com , RickOwens.eu, and at Rick Owens and Converse retailers. Retail pricing for the collab ranges between $60 to $200.

prima.co.uk

Trinny London launches Christmas gifting collection

Trinny London has announced its brand new collection of Christmas gifts sets for 2021. The brand revealed a range of new, ready-boxed sets for the festive season, including much-loved favourites in limited edition gift sets for Christmas this year. In the T-Tones Takeover gift set you can get your hands...
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Converse Releases Custom Sneakers With Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills and Converse are back for a fourth partnership. The clean beauty brand and Converse By You join forces on customizable iterations of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and Platform Chuck Taylor All Star. Customers can choose canvas colors, lace options, eyelets, patches and prints inspired by the Stranger Things star’s label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Announces Upcoming Car Show, Adds 1955 Chevrolet Suburban To His Collection

45-year-old Rick Ross may have only gotten his license a few months ago, but the “Hustlin’” rapper has an undeniably impressive collection of over 100 cars to play with. Yesterday, the Biggest Boss took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to his garage – a stunning, baby blue 1955 Chevrolet Suburban. “The start of the SUV,” this Mississippi-born recording artist captioned his video. “1955 @chevrolet Suburban just added to boss collection.
ENTERTAINMENT
flaunt.com

Alexander McQueen | Launching the 2022 Resort Collection

Globally renowned luxury brand Alexander McQueen has released their 2022 Resort collection, featuring a combination of structured and freeform garments inspired by English poet, painter and printmaker William Blake. The collection features a variety of bright color combinations and designs, just in time for the Spring season. A film by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Lisa Launches a Makeup Collection With MAC

Since her solo debut, BLACKPINK's Lisa hasn't slown down. She became a global brand ambassador for brands MAC Cosmetics and Celine, and she recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion for "SG." Now, the singer's launching her first-ever makeup collection with MAC. With MAC x L, the...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Rebecca Minkoff and Emu Australia Collaborate on Studded Fashion Clogs You Can Use as Indoor Slippers

Rebecca Minkoff and Australian footwear brand Emu teamed up to create an innovative capsule design that marries coastal cool with the chicness of the city. Both brands use their signature embellishments and designs to accentuate brand individuality while also being savvy enough to merge their DNA into a succinct shoe. The Monch Stud is named after a sequence star that’s within the borders of the virgo constellation and features a contoured footbed made from sustainable cork lined with plush Australian Sheepskin. The shoes have support enhanced by a soft suede upper. Minkoff’s iconic metal studs are placed by hand on the shoes,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The Coolest Twins on The Internet Just Launched A Holiday Beauty Collection

The coolest twins on the Internet, beauty moguls and DJs Simi and Haze Khadra, are releasing their brand's third collection, and it is holiday-ready. SimiHaze Beauty came to market in the summer of 2021, already making its mark, delivering consumers velvety soft lip balms and eyeshadow palettes that even beauty novices can use and liquid blushes for cheeks that are perfectly pinch-able. Now, with their third collection, they are upping the ante with shimmering lip glosses, a galaxy-inspired eyeshadow palette, and easy-to-apply eye crystals.
MAKEUP
malemodelscene.net

Supreme Launches the Fall 2021 Collection With Missoni

Supreme has collaborated with the iconic luxury brand Missoni on a new capsule collection for Fall 2021. Combining Missoni’s signature knitwear with Supreme’s street smarts, the collection consists of a jacket, sweater, polo, hooded sweatshirt and crusher. The collection will be available worldwide from November 18th. Best known for its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

