Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off at Levi's Indigo Friday Sale

First Zendaya, now Hailey Bieber. On Monday, Bieber posted a photo dump from her weekend with the caption, "loves a wedding." She was referring to Lauren Perez's beachfront nuptials and Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's Bel Air ceremony, both of which she attended. (If two celebrity weddings weren't enough for one weekend, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum also tied the knot, but Bieber did not attend.) Tucked between photos of her brown, sequin Magda Butrym gown for Perez's Miami wedding was an even more eye-catching number that might look familiar: a sheer, cutout minidress from the F/W 21 collection of one of 2022's buzziest brands, Nensi Dojaka, who recently dressed Zendaya in an almost identical dress for a Dune after-party in London. Coincidence? We think not.
