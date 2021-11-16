ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Man in the Arena': How to watch, live stream Tom Brady documentary

Cover picture for the articleThe documentary titled "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" finally debuted Thursday night with the first episode now streaming on ESPN+. The doc takes a look at each of Tom Brady's 10 Super Bowl...

The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
Michigan State
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
Deadline

‘Man In The Arena: Tom Brady’ Series To Debut On ESPN+ Nov. 16

The new ESPN+ original series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady — the star quarterback’s firsthand account of Super Bowl appearances over two decades — debuts Tues. Nov.16 with new episodes posting weekly. Directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, the series features Brady and others from his life and career deconstructing milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI, the season Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. The...
thespun.com

Tom Brady Told Erin Andrews The 1 Thing He Still Wants To Do

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything one player can accomplish – and more – during his career in the National Football League. The legendary NFL quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless personal records. Just last week, he became the first player in league history to reach the 600-plus touchdown mark.
Tom Brady
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Popculture

Tom Brady Opens up About His New Docuseries 'Man in the Arena'

Tom Brady's new docuseries Man in The Arena: Tom Brady will premiere on Nov. 16, and it will take a look at Brady's long and storied career. But why is the legendary quarterback doing the docuseries now instead of waiting until his career is over? Brady spoke about Man in The Arena with director Gotham Chopra and revealed how it all got started.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Man in the Arena' is Tom Brady's love letter to football and the teammates who shaped him

It is daunting to try to write about ESPN’s new 10-part Tom Brady docuseries “Man in the Arena,” because it takes its name from a quote that criticizes critics for daring to criticize from the sideline. Which means I’m suddenly quite aware of my own cold and timid soul and that I have dared neither victory nor defeat. So I already feel shame for even having anything to say.
USA Today

Tom Brady reflects on legendary career, Super Bowls in ESPN's 'Man in the Arena'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still writing the final chapters of his NFL legacy, but he’s ready to start telling some of that epic story before he’s even finished the ending. Brady’s new documentary series, “Man in the Arena,” premieres on ESPN+ on Nov. 16, and takes viewers...
Awful Announcing

Tom Brady “Man In The Arena” ESPN+ series will have a companion podcast featuring Harry Kane, Brendan Hunt and more

Next Tuesday, Nov. 16, sees the ESPN+ debut of the first part of Man In The Arena, the ten-part documentary series on Tom Brady from Gotham Chopra and Religion of Sports, Brady’s 199 Productions, and NFL Films. Each episode of the series will focus on a specific Super Bowl appearance from Brady, with the first one covering his first, 2002’s Super Bowl XXXVI. For those interested in more on the series, ESPN will do a special presentation of it at 9 p.m. Eastern each Tuesday followed by an “Inside The Arena” post-show on ESPN+ with Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates and a companion “After The Arena” show with Shae Cornette, Jason Fitz, and Skubie Mageza streaming on the ESPN app and ESPN’s Facebook page. And now, Religion of Sports and ESPN+ have announced a companion Man In The Arena podcast for the show, with Chopra (who directed the series) talking to special guests including Tottenham star Harry Kane, Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt, former Patriots’ lineman Rich Ohrnberger and more. Here’s a trailer for that podcast:
Boston

Review: In new docuseries ‘Man in the Arena,’ Tom Brady delivers an irresistible inside look at his football journey

Each episode of the upcoming docuseries Brady created along with Gotham Chopra is framed around a single Super Bowl appearance. It debuts on ESPN+ on Tuesday. Some will find it difficult to resist comparing “Tom Brady: Man in the Arena,” the 10-part series airing exclusively on ESPN+ beginning next Tuesday, to the epic “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Chicago Bulls dynasty, which premiered to understandable fanfare in April 2020.
NFL

