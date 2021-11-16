ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Long Island home prices dip for second straight month

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7b65_0cyRQUwU00

Long Island's red hot real estate market may be cooling off. Home prices in Nassau and Suffolk counties fell for the second straight month in October.

However, homes still sold for more than 10% above prices from the previous year.

The median price fell $11,500 in Nassau County in October, compared to the previous month.

In Suffolk, the median price dropped $5,000, according to new numbers just released by OneKey MLS.

The company says the Long Island home market is on pace to break records for closed sales and pending sales in 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Business
News 12

UBS Arena: A new home for the Islanders

Development plans, political infighting, ownership changes, a move to Brooklyn, a move back to Nassau - and a global pandemic - here's a look at the twists and turns on the Islanders' road to Belmont.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Housing Prices#Onekey Mls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy