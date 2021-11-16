Long Island home prices dip for second straight month

Long Island's red hot real estate market may be cooling off. Home prices in Nassau and Suffolk counties fell for the second straight month in October.

However, homes still sold for more than 10% above prices from the previous year.

The median price fell $11,500 in Nassau County in October, compared to the previous month.

In Suffolk, the median price dropped $5,000, according to new numbers just released by OneKey MLS.

The company says the Long Island home market is on pace to break records for closed sales and pending sales in 2021.