35-Year-Old Man Killed Crossing Busy Trenton Intersection, Report Says

A man was struck and killed by a car at a busy Trenton intersection last week, NJ.com reports.

Bordentown resident Andrew Majofsky, 36, was trying to cross Route 129 at Lalor Street in South Trenton around 11 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to the report, which cites local police.

The driver of the car that struck Majofsky remained at the scene following the crash, which remained under investigation as of Monday, the report says.

