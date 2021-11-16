ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety’s FYC Fest: Documentary Day Lineup Announced

By wcinkala
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Variety has announced the lineup for this year’s Variety FYC Fest Documentary Day on Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. The event will celebrate the top documentary filmmakers whose films have premiered in the last year.

These back-to-back series of panels will include conversations about the newfound popularity of documentaries, the road to creating a compelling narrative, and the myriad of ways filmmakers can create nonfiction stories in film today.

The first filmmaker panel will be moderated by Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and include Todd Haynes (Apple TV Plus’ “ Velvet Underground” ), Stanley Nelson (Showtime’s “ Attica” ), Nanfu Wang (HBO’s “ In the Same Breath” ), Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Neon’s “ Flee” ), Julie Cohen (Sony Pictures Classic’s “ Julia” ), Emily Kunstler (Sony Pictures Classics’ “ Who We Are” ), and Jessica Kingdon (MTV Documentary Films’ “ Ascension” ).

The second filmmaker panel will be moderated by Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis and include Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Fox Searchlight’s “ Summer of Soul” ), Ting Poo (Amazon’s “ Val” ), Megan Mylan (HBO’s “ Simple as Water” ), Robert Greene (Netflix’s “ Procession” ), Samantha Stark (FX on Hulu’s “ Controlling Britney Spears” ), and Andrea Nix Fine (HBO Max’s “ LFG” ).

Additionally, Variety will host “A Conversation With National Geographic Documentary Makers” featuring Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (“ The Rescue” ), Liz Garbus (“ Becoming Cousteau” ), Max Lowe (“ Torn” ), Matt Heineman (“ The First Wave” ) , and Sally Aitken (“ Playing With Sharks” ) .

Variety FYC Fest Documentary Day is free to watch, and you can register here: variety.com/docday

