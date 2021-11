Former featherweight champion and top contender Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 42 main event on Saturday. Rodriguez entered the bout ranked No. 3 in the 145-pound division and took the fight tot the former titleholder. In the opening round, Rodriguez battered Holloway’s lead leg with kicks. Holloway pressed forward and targeted the body of Rodriguez. At the end of the first frame, Rodriguez was up on the scorecards.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO