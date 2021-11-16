ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. Opens National Security Probe Of Nvidia’s Takeover Of Chip Designer Arm

By Iain Martin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The British government has opened a six-month probe into Nvidia’s takeover of the Cambridge, England-based chip designer Arm on national security grounds. The $40 billion deal to buy the semiconductor businesses that helps power smartphones, tablets and countless other devices from SoftBank was announced in September 2020 but now faces a...

www.forbes.com

wccftech.com

Samsung To Announce $17 Billion Chip Plant This Week After Executive’s Visit

Korean chaebol Samsung Group's chipmaking division Samsung Foundry is set to announce its plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in the United States this week. Samsung's vice chairman, Mr. Lee-jae Yong visited the U.S. over the weekend where he met with government officials and heads of technology and biopharmaceutical firms in his first high profile visit since being released from jail for bribery charges. The chip manufacturing facility will be the second of its kind being recently built in the U.S., with another one belonging to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) already under construction in Arizona.
BUSINESS
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
PC Gamer

United States joins list of countries investigating Nvidia's ARM acquisition

There’s even more bad news for Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Yet another agency has concerns over Nvidia having total control over the UK chip company which provides blueprints to heaps of tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Just days after the UK launched a six month inquiry into the deal, the United States Federal Trade Commission has decided to also step in to scrutinise the move.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Robinhood's 420.69 Push Not Enough? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Lower Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.94% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme coin has fallen 10.86% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE gained 0.59% against Bitcoin and fell 0.17% against Ethereum over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 3765.33% in 2021. It...
STOCKS
aibusiness.com

Nvidia’s Arm deal hit with fresh regulatory concerns in the UK

UK Competition authority has 24 weeks to investigate further. Nvidia’s ongoing attempt to purchase Arm has hit yet another stumbling block, after the U.K.’s Competition Market’s Authority (CMA) said the deal requires further investigation. The government published the CMA’s Phase 1 report, which recommends a Phase 2 investigation after finding...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

U.S. FTC Adds Hurdles to Nvidia's Arm Takeover

Nvidia is seeking regulatory approvals of its Arm acquisition in multiple jurisdictions, but the company is facing hurdles basically everywhere. After the EU and the UK launched in-depth probes into the deal, Nvidia has now revealed that the US Federal Trade Commission has also expressed "concerns" about the takeover. Those concerns will require unspecified remediations.
BUSINESS
PCGamesN

Nvidia’s record Q3 revenue blemished by continued uncertainity of Arm acqusition

The ongoing chip shortage continues to inflate the price of the best graphics cards to eye watering levels, so it’s no surprise that GPU manufacturers like Nvidia are reporting healthy levels of profit. However, the company’s $40 billion acquisition of British chip manufacturer Arm Ltd. remains up in the air, and the latest comments shared by its chief financial officer suggest the deal isn’t proceeding as swimmingly as Nvidia would like.
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Arm Deal Faces In-Depth Security Probe in UK

NVIDIA’s NVDA proposed deal to acquire U.K.-based semiconductor chip designer, Arm Holdings, encountered another major hurdle after the British government ordered an in-depth investigation of the transaction over competition and national security concerns. U.K.’s Secretary of State for Culture and Digital, Nadine Dorries, yesterday revealed that she has instructed the...
BUSINESS
EETimes.com

UK Widens Probe of Nvidia-Arm Deal

The U.K. government has launched a 24-week, follow-up investigation into Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of IP vendor Arm, citing and competition and national security concerns. Regulators also published a full report of their initial inquiry that concluded the deal could stifle technology innovation. The move comes three weeks after the European...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

UK orders in-depth probe of Nvidia’s Arm acquisition

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp’s planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan’s SoftBank over antitrust and national security concerns. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said Britain’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) would investigate the deal over the next six months,...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UK orders national security review of NVIDIA deal to buy Arm

LONDON (AP) — American technology company NVIDIA's planned $40 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Ltd. faces months of delays after the U.K. government asked competition regulators Tuesday to investigate the national security implications of the deal. U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries asked the Competition and Markets Authority to...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

UK NVIDIA probe details revealed as Arm acquisition remains in limbo

NVIDIA has struggled to win over the EU and China in its continued attempt to acquire Arm. The UK serves as another roadblock, with antitrust regulators probing the graphics card maker on its plans. Now, the initial probe report has been released to the public, along with news of an...
WORLD
protocol.com

UK orders a six-month probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Arm

Nvidia's $40 billion bid for U.K. chip design developer Arm received another blow early Tuesday as the country's Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered the country's Competition and Markets Authority to conduct a six-month investigation of the deal over issues surrounding competition and national security. "Arm has a unique place in...
BUSINESS
