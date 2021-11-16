ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Signs Deal to Play Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf....

