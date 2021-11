Orion Amphitheater will celebrate its opening with a weekend loaded with elite Alabama-rooted musicians, but that won’t be the first concert there. That bit of future trivia? Country singer Jake Owen. Owen - known for hits like “Homemade,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” - will perform a May 7 acoustic set at Orion.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO