On GTU this morning – It’s 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first cast a spell on film audiences with their magical performances in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first film adaptation of J.K Rowling’s boy wizard was released at UK cinemas on 10 November 2001, making household names of its young stars. Eight Harry Potter films – directed by no less than four different directors – were released over the next 10 years, collectively earning an estimated £5.7 billion and making it one of the most successful franchises of all time.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO