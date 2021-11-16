ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

AAA: Top 5 things to check before hopping on the road for the holidays

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuVZw_0cyRODy700

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 48.3 million Americans will be on the road next week for the holidays, and AAA estimates that 400,00 of them will need roadside assistance.

The three most common car issues? Dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

Before heading out to see family for Thanksgiving, here are the Top 5 Items on AAA’s Auto Checklist:

Tires

AAA says to check your tires at least once a month, as well as before taking a long trip.

Inspect all four tires, as some new vehicles don’t come with a spare tire. It’s good know whether you have one or not, and if it’s inflated.

Look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges.

Drivers should pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tire tread depth .

Also remember to check tire pressure when the car has been idle and tires are cool. Inflate tires as needed to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure, which you can find listed in the owner’s manual as well as on the sticker on the driver side door. Do not use the number on the tire sidewall.

To check tire tread depth, insert a quarter upside down into the grooves. If you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it is time for new tires. AAA says to be sure to check in multiple spots across your tire to diagnose any uneven wear patterns.

Battery

Temperature changes can take a toll on car battery, but a professional can help determine remaining battery capacity.

The following are symptoms of a dying battery:

  • Car hesitates or slowly cranks when you’re trying to start it
  • A grinding, clicking or buzzing sound when you turn the ignition
  • Dim headlights, especially when your car is idling
  • The battery warning light is illuminated
  • Corrosion, cracks or bulges on your battery

Brakes

Listen to and feel your breaks, because if you hear a grinding sound or feel vibrating when pressing the breaks, you may want to take your car to the shop for a brake inspection. A professional can help check the brake system for fluid leaks, as well as the pads, rotors, shoes, and drums.

Fluids

Check that engine oil, coolant, brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.

Wiper Blades

Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. Replace the blades if wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly. Fill the windshield washer reservoir with fluid formulated to remove insects and other debris, and test to make sure the nozzles spray adequately.

AAA says here is what to do if your car breaks down:

  • Pull off the road to a safe place
  • Turn on emergency flashers to notify other drivers
  • Call AAA for roadside assistance
  • Stay with your vehicle, unless it is unsafe to do so

Drivers who find themselves stranded can reach AAA by calling or texting “HELP” to 1-800-AAA-HELP, submitting a request via the web , or by using the AAA mobile app (available on Google Play or in the App Store ).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Money Monday: How to holiday shop without breaking the bank.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holiday shopping season has begun early this year as supply shortages combined with increased demand have resulted in a difficult shopping experience for many Americans. On this Money Monday, 6 News is here for you with some suggestions on how to holiday shop without breaking the bank. Making some small […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing businesses need more staff for holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several businesses across the country are still struggling to hire employees, and with the holiday season in full swing, many stores need help handling the large crowds of holiday shoppers. If you’re searching online for holiday jobs in Mid-Michigan, several big brand companies like Burlington, and Macy’s will come up. The […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
WLNS

How to get the most money for your vehicle trade-in

(iSeeCars) – You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in? There are advantages to both. If you have an exceptionally clean vehicle that has well over the normal number of miles on […]
BUYING CARS
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy