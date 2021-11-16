ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of 44-year-old found shot to death outside his NE Houston home is missing, HPD says

 6 days ago

Police say a 44-year-old man's car is missing after he was found dead on the sidewalk outside his home Monday morning.

A neighbor found Kelton Sam unresponsive outside his home in the 4010 block of Reid Street around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to Houston police, Sam had multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that Sam's front door had been kicked in, and his vehicle, a tan 2005 Lexus RX with Texas license plates KHP-5059, was stolen from the scene.

Police did not release a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the missing vehicle or shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

