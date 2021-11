An Alabama man who contacted 9-1-1 claiming he had found his father lifeless on the floor – has now been convicted of beating the man to death more than four years ago. Byron Keith Shirey, 61 – was convicted of murder, Wednesday in the death of Charles Shirey, age 78. The younger Shirey called authorities in May of 2017 claiming that he had driven to his father’s home in Jackson County out of concern – and arrived to find the man dead. With no immediate evidence of a crime – investigators allowed Shirey to leave.

