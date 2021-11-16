ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netanyahu appears in court as former aide prepares to testify in corruption case

By Paul Solman
 6 days ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in over half a year on Tuesday as a one-time confidant prepared to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case. But the long-awaited testimony was delayed until next week after...

US News and World Report

Israel's Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Court

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Monday to face a key prosecution witness in his corruption trial. Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years until June, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in cases that centre on alleged regulatory favours he awarded to media tycoons in return for positive press coverage and receipt of gifts, including cigars and champagne.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Netanyahu Asking Court to Postpone Critical Testimony by Former Close Associate

The panel of three judges in the Jerusalem District Court will debate on Tuesday the request of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense attorneys to postpone the testimony of state witness Nir Hefetz, which was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Netanyahu’s defense team has asked to postpone the upcoming testimony in light of recent testimony by the prosecution witness in Case 1000 Hadas Klein, who was the personal assistant of Israeli-American tycoon Arnon Milchan.
MIDDLE EAST
