ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009

By Matt Scuffham
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yygZl_0cyRNUlR00

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Year-end bonuses for Wall Street staffers are set to be the highest since 2009 this year, with investment bankers and equities traders in line for the biggest bonuses, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Tuesday.

Overall, incentives at the end of this year, which include cash bonuses and equity awards, will be significantly higher compared with last year, when most professionals saw a decline in awards, the study shows.

The awards reflect record levels of deal-making and trading activity as government stimulus measures helped propel global stock markets to all-time highs.

Bonuses for investment banking underwriters are projected to jump by as much as 35%, while investment banking advisers and equities sales and trading professionals can expect to see awards increase 20%-30%, according to the research.

"This year's bonus season on Wall Street should be one for the record books," said Alan Johnson, managing director of Johnson Associates. "Virtually all financial services industry segments, including investment banking, asset management and alternative investments are performing at record levels. This, in turn, will translate into incentive award increases we haven't seen in the industry since before the Great Recession."

Double-digit increases are projected for workers at private equity and asset management firms, hedge funds and those in management and staff positions.

Retail and commercial banking workers, however, are projected to receive payments that will increase a more modest 5%, the study shows. Payments for fixed income sales professionals and traders are projected to be similar or slightly less compared with last year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Wall Street set to rise as COVID-sensitive sectors recover

(Reuters) -Wall Street indexes were set to rise on Monday as energy and bank stocks recovered slightly from last week’s losses, while upcoming economic data and an expected announcement on the next Federal Reserve chair kept gains in check. Nasdaq index futures hit a record high as demand for technology...
STOCKS
kmvt

Chobani will go public on Wall Street

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Chobani has filed paperwork for an initial public offering. The company will trade on NASDAQ and go under the symbol CHO. No information was made available about how many shares will be available or what their projected value is.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: Covid Curbs

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. With surging coronavirus infections across the country, Austria has become the first western European nation to reimpose a national lockdown on its citizens since COVID-19 vaccines became widely available. The unpopular measure will shutter restaurants, bars, theaters, Christmas markets and non-essential shops for 10 days initially, but could be expanded to as many as 20 as intensive care beds run short. The government has also made it compulsory for all citizens to get vaccinated as of Feb. 1. Austria has the lowest vaccination rate in western Europe, with 66% of its population fully vaccinated, though that compares to 59% in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aba.com

How Wall Street Became ‘Wall Street’

As a thoroughfare, Wall Street is unimpressive. Narrow and just six blocks long, it runs between Trinity Church and the East River. But as a metonym for the world of American finance it is mighty indeed. Philadelphia, however, was the country’s first financial center and was highly innovative when it...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Johnson
Reuters

Zoom shares fall after results as Wall Street turns cautious on growth

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc's (ZM.O) third-quarter revenue growth rate slowed to 35% as demand for its video-conferencing tools eased from the pandemic-fueled heights last year, sending its shares down about 6% on Monday. Revenue was at $1.05 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 31, Zoom said,...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Wedbush raises Tesla's price target to among the highest on Wall Street, eyeing $1,400 for shares of the EV maker on the back of Biden's infrastructure bill

Wedbush Securities raised its price target for Tesla stock to among the highest on Wall Street. The analysts are optimistic about an imminent "green tidal wave" from President Biden's infrastructure bill. Wedbush is now eyeing $1,400 for shares of the electric vehicle maker, 27% higher than its earlier base case...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Sales And Trading#Investment Management#Investment Banking#Johnson Associates Inc
New York Post

Wall Street bonuses poised to hit record highs as banker shortage slams industry

Bonuses on Wall Street are expected to hit records this year as financial giants like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan grapple with a dire lack of bankers, even as demand for dealmaking continues to surge. After winning significant salary bumps this year, Wall Street financiers can now expect a double-digit increase...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Shore News Network

Wall Street set to rise on tech strength; Tesla extends losses

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set to rise on Monday as economically resilient sectors benefited from inflation jitters, while investors awaited a slew of retail earnings and economic data this week to gauge the health of consumer spending. The three major Wall Street indexes had fallen between 0.3% and 0.7%...
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street firms warn of staff cuts ahead in New York as only 8% of workers are back in office full-time

Almost a quarter of financial services firms are planning to reduce the number of New York City-based employees in the near future as the vast majority of staff continue to work remotely.While office-workers are returning to Manhattan’s famous skyscrapers as the impact of Covid-19 on daily life wanes, the reality is that it is happening at an incredibly slow pace.A survey by the Partnership for New York City found that only eight per cent of the more than 1m office workers in the city are back at their desks full-time. By the end of January, that number will have crept...
ECONOMY
informnny.com

Rising costs: Inflation rate highest since 1990

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A continued impact on your wallet, as new statistics released Wednesday showed consumer costs in the United States rose 6.2% in October versus the previous 12 months, the highest inflation rate Americans have faced since 1990. “The economy is still catching up to this pent-up...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

US consumers face highest inflation since 1990

Consumer prices in the US rose 6.2% in October compared with the same period last year, as Americans battle soaring food, gas and property costs, and the highest inflation rate since 1990. Reporting the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday, the US Labor Department said soaring inflation has...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at highest since June

Gold futures climbed for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, settling at their highest since June after U.S. data revealed that the pace of inflation over the past year reached 6.2% in October, the highest rate since November 1990. "We believe that there is a considerable risk that higher inflation may persist as a by-product of knock-on effects from the monetary and fiscal policies put in place as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council. "This, in turn, should support investment demand for gold as [an] inflation hedge." December gold rose $17.50, or 1%, to settle at $1,848.30 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since June 16, according to FactSet data.
BUSINESS
WREG

Inflation jumps 6.2% in October, highest since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the […]
BUSINESS
CNN

There is no fear on Wall Street. Only greed

New York (CNN Business) — The current mood on Wall Street can only be described in one way: euphoric. All the major stock market indexes are at record highs. The Nasdaq is on an eleven-day winning streak. Bond yields remain relatively low. And cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum are at all-time highs too.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Wall Street set for subdued open, GE surges on split

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes were set to open mixed on Tuesday after data showed a solid rise in producer prices last month, while General Electric surged on its plan to split into three public companies. Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. producer prices increased sharply in October, indicating...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy