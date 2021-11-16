ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

53-year-old Michael D Bates injured after a motorcycle crash on Butts Canyon Road (Napa County, CA)

 6 days ago

53-year-old Michael D Bates injured after a motorcycle crash on Butts Canyon Road (Napa County, CA)

On Sunday afternoon, 53-year-old Michael D Bates suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Butts Canyon Road.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 p.m. on Butts Canyon Road, north of James Creek Road.

53-year-old Michael D Bates injured after a motorcycle crash on Butts Canyon Road

November 16, 2021

NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
