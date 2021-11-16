ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gok Wan feels inspired to help more people after receiving MBE

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPHGk_0cyRNGeV00

TV presenter Gok Wan who is known for helping people feel and look their best, said he feels “inspired” to try and help even more after he finally collected his MBE.

The fashion stylist and How To Look Good Naked presenter collected an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness under his birth name of Kowkhyn Wan from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Wan, 47, said his pride on the day of receiving the award is “right up there” with anything he has done, and he is pleased that his “passion” of raising social awareness had been recognised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSlo5_0cyRNGeV00
Gok Wan is made an MBE by the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I believe in all of us having proud moments whenever we possibly can – whether it is overcoming something or going out of or coming into a relationship. “But when something like this happens to me I will never forget this feeling.

“I will never forget this moment.

“It is a feeling of calm, contentment, validation, pride and, also bizarrely, it also fires you up to do more.

“I never thought that it would make you feel inspired to think `you know what, let’s keep going’.”

A chest infection last month had left Wan feeling “a little topsy turvy” and ruled him out of collecting his award from Anne earlier.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Wan said that Anne mentioned she had noticed he missed the previous ceremony.

He added that “she thanked me – which was gorgeous – for my hard work”.

He was a fashion consultant when Channel 4 approached him in 2006 to present How To Look Good Naked, which encouraged men and women who are insecure about their bodies to strip naked for the camera.

The programme ran for five years and made Wan one of the most recognisable fashion experts on TV.

Wan, who is also a vocal advocate for the LGBT community, said: “It is incredible to be recognised for the fashion because I have done it for so many years and to have the social awareness (as part of my award) is good because it is a real passion of mine to be able to talk about the LGBT community, teens and youngsters.

“I like both of them and I am really lucky that I have awarded for two different things.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Princess Anne awards MBE to Gok Wan

Princess Anne awarded an MBE to Gok Wan during two official ceremonies, alongside the Duke of Cambridge. The Princess Royal honoured presenter Gok Wan with his MBE award for using, “his influence as a TV presenter to draw attention to a number charities and campaigns, including those surrounding anti-bullying, cancer care and body positivity,” according to a post on the official Royal Family Instagram account.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gok Wan
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Spreading That Brett of 'Married at First Sight' Has a Boyfriend

Spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight below!. So far, there have been 13 seasons of Married at First Sight and the drama only gets better. The reality show is really self-explanatory. Single people agree to be matched with one another by relationship experts and they only get to meet each other the day they get married. That seems like enough to deal with on its own, but things can get more complicated.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Lgbt
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Pippa Middleton Heartbreak: Kate Middleton’s Sister Feuding With Husband James Matthews, Jealous Of Prince William, Duchess’s Marriage?

Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
Hello Magazine

Why the Queen's childbirth process with Charles, Anne and Andrew is controversial today

Viewers of The Crown will have watched with surprise at the Queen's births of her first three children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. The monarch was reportedly put into a state called 'twilight sleep' during labour, where she was given an anaesthetic and the baby born using forceps. The controversial technique is no longer used today. Indeed, when Her Majesty welcomed her fourth child, Prince Edward, she chose another method of delivery.
U.K.
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy