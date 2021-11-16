ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Needs Online Fax Services

By Brittni Abiolu
 6 days ago
After all these years, faxing is still one of the most preferred technologies for exchanging important documents between businesses. However, as infrastructures continue to evolve, the traditional fax system may slowly become obsolete. Today, most entrepreneurs are taking advantage of online fax services to streamline their business operations. This article talks...

readwrite.com

6 Remote Recruitment Tips Every Recruiter Needs

The workplace environment has evolved ever since the rise of the first coronavirus variant in 2020. Businesses across have scrambled online, desperately trying to recruit and retain employees remotely. As economies have been hit, businesses face financial restrictions in different sectors of the market. Even college enrollment has been dropping fast.
thekatynews.com

Benefits Of Online Faxing

With the advancement of technology, using a fax machine to send or receive documents may sound old-fashioned. But faxing is still considered one of the safest and trustworthy methods of information exchange. Even modern companies rely on free fax online services to fulfill their information exchange needs. What Is Online...
business.com

16 HR Tools Every HR Manager Needs

The responsibilities of a human resources (HR) department are vast and depend on organization size and industry. Regardless of the business vertical or the number of employees, HR tools are a great way to save time and make processes more efficient without sacrificing quality. Here are 16 tools every HR manager needs to know about.
Tech Times

David Malcolm, San Diego Entrepreneur, Discusses Small Business Recovery Needs

Despite major corporations dominating the media, such as tech giants Amazon, Facebook, and Google, small businesses remain the backbone of America. Though, after a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's undeniable that small business owners are navigating a difficult and drastically changed landscape. Among the many entrepreneurs...
4 Reasons Why Stakeholder Management Is Important

While most businesses tend to have readily developed and well-functioning strategies for their logistics, operations, finances and other core business areas, they tend to not do the same justice when it comes to corporate social responsibility and stakeholder management. Since these two areas in particular can be subjective in their dynamics depending upon the industry that these are relevant to, companies tend to create their respective strategies through an on-going learning process. However, this needs to change and instead companies need to adopt stakeholder management strategies. While many companies manage their stakeholder data and relations manually through basic excel sheet templates or manual record keeping, it is highly imperative that they switch to digital methodology and use stakeholder management software. Such software allows companies to manage all aspects of stakeholder management centrally. Managers and users can also add additional modules and supporting software to expand their stakeholder engagement to target customer social responsibility as well. Listed below are four reasons why managers and companies should employ and use stakeholder management software.
shortgo.co

15 Reasons to Shop Local Instead of Online

There is nothing more convenient than whipping out your phone, typing in a URL (or opening an app), perusing offerings, and hitting a few buttons to buy something…anything…everything. We even get our groceries that way these days. But as convenient as online shopping seems, there are several reasons to shop local.
snntv.com

Top 10 Reasons to Choose Xfinity Internet Service

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/top-10-reasons-to-choose-xfinity. Xfinity has upped its game in recent years when it comes to its robust internet plans. Between their high speeds, improved customer service, and variety of packages to choose from, Xfinity has remained one of the largest internet providers in the US for good reasons. Xfinity, unlike its competitors, gives users tons of access and control over their devices with its easy-to-install apps ? all of which are available on both the App Store and Google Play.
lastheplace.com

Top Reasons to Go Online for CBD Gummies

These days, huge numbers of people prefer to shop online rather than going out to buy from brick-and-mortar stores and retailers. There are many reasons why so many people prefer this method of purchasing. It provides greater ease and convenience, enables people to save valuable time, and it means that they can enjoy great choice and value, among many other things. When it comes to CBD products, many prefer to go online for these as well for a variety of reasons.
Hiring the Best Freelancer for Your Small Business

Freelancers are skilled individuals who sell their expertise on the open market encompassing all major fields such as writing, design, management, finance, human resources, and more. During the pandemic, the freelance market experienced an exponential rise as millions of individuals made the leap from traditional full-time jobs towards flexible projects. As an entrepreneur, leveraging the expertise and affordability of freelancers can help take your business to the next level. In this article, we explore finding the best freelancer for your business and how to go about hiring them.
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
CBS LA

Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
Small Business Brain is an online magazine for underserved, underrepresented and overlooked entrepreneurs in the United States that are determined to succeed despite their circumstances. The site was created by a team of digital entrepreneurs as a result of 15+ years of learning and growing as an entrepreneurs and investors. They started their first business in their early 20’s with a few hundred bucks and a dream! No one told them, what was in store for them-- failures, successes, money earned and money spent, along with plenty of gains and losses. They discovered that starting, growing and managing a successful (and profitable) business is not an easy task. In fact, it was the hardest thing they had ever done. This is why it's our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with actionable, practical, high-quality information and news to help them make better decisions in business so they'll increase their chances of success. Here you can find information on a plethora of business topics and share your knowledge as well. Join us!

 https://SmallBusinessBrain.com/

