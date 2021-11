PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill is law, local officials say millions of dollars should get pumped into this region over the next five years. An 11-page document KDKA’s Jon Delano obtained from PennDOT lists dozens of projects that local officials across the state call project priorities. Many of them are ready to go once the state gets the $18 billion expected from the bill. “This is the biggest investment the federal government put in roads, bridges, transit in over half a century,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. KDKA’s Jon Delano asked Fitzgerald to itemize some of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO