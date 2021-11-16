ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avatar Netflix show casts Mandalorian and Force Awakens stars

Netflix has confirmed three more cast members for its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, and they contain some key talent from the world of Star Wars – on both the big and small screens. While prior announcements focused on the main, younger cast members for the new Avatar...

