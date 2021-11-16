NBC4 to air ‘OSU vs Michigan 2019 Gridiron Classic’
By Stephanie Thompson
NBC4 Columbus
6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State fans can gear up for the 2021 Rivalry Game between the Buckeyes and that team up north by watching one of the greatest rivalry matches of all time airing Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.
On the Friday after Thanksgiving, NBC4 will air the 2019 Ohio State vs. *ichigan game.
GRIDIRON CLASSICS: THE RIVALRY 2019 OSU VS. *ICHIGAN FRIDAY, NOV. 26, 8 PM
During the 2019 game, the No. 2 Buckeyes brought the No. 10 Wolverines down 56 -27. Scoring two touchdowns each quarter, the Scarlet and Gray dominated the field at “The Big House” and made coach Ryan Day’s first foray into the cult competition a successful one.
Buckeye star J.K. Dobbins made his contribution to the victory by reaching the end zone four times and rushing 211 yards overall. Additionally, famed quarterback Justin Fields ran 302 yards total and threw four touchdown passes, including a spectacular 57-yarder to Chris Olave.
Fans can relive the glory of this game by watching the original broadcast Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
