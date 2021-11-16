ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 to air ‘OSU vs Michigan 2019 Gridiron Classic’

By Stephanie Thompson
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State fans can gear up for the 2021 Rivalry Game between the Buckeyes and that team up north by watching one of the greatest rivalry matches of all time airing Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

On the Friday after Thanksgiving, NBC4 will air the 2019 Ohio State vs. *ichigan game.

GRIDIRON CLASSICS: THE RIVALRY
2019 OSU VS. *ICHIGAN
FRIDAY, NOV. 26, 8 PM

During the 2019 game, the No. 2 Buckeyes brought the No. 10 Wolverines down 56 -27. Scoring two touchdowns each quarter, the Scarlet and Gray dominated the field at “The Big House” and made coach Ryan Day’s first foray into the cult competition a successful one.

Buckeye star J.K. Dobbins made his contribution to the victory by reaching the end zone four times and rushing 211 yards overall. Additionally, famed quarterback Justin Fields ran 302 yards total and threw four touchdown passes, including a spectacular 57-yarder to Chris Olave.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPXua_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZEKO_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a first down during the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMNS6_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a first down during as Daxton Hill #30 of the Michigan Wolverines gives chase during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e905S_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Ohio State Buckeyes Head Football Coach Ryan Day celebrates with J.K. Dobbins #2 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1Xzn_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqIux_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Austin Mack #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MI53_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a fourth down strop during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086iGg_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown reacts to a fourth quarter penalty during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZusD_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Robert Landers #67 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates recovering a second quarter fumble while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJvkl_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown reacts to a fourth quarter penalty during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANMEq_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to throw a first half pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpiTk_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dives for a fourth quarter touchdown past Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1719_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with teammates while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CogYj_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a victory over the Michigan Wolverines by directing the Ohio State Buckeyes Marching Band at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6RAz_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 57-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with Chase Young #2 and Baron Browning #5 at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALHky_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MC8mj_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sc77m_0cyRLltK00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a fourth quarter touchdown while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fans can relive the glory of this game by watching the original broadcast Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

