Springfield man accused of attacking gay man faces federal hate crime charge

Regarding “Portland police, firefighters were preparing to leave scene shortly before officer fatally shot man on meth who rushed him with weapon, transcripts show” (Nov. 15): Michael Ray Townsend died at the hands of police, due to mental illness. While I believe the officers escalated the situation, they aren’t the monsters in this situation. We are. Yes, the police should have been able to restrain Townsend without excessive force; yes, firing a gun was a disproportionate use of force. That said, the officers were in a terrible situation. They shouldn’t have been there. We must, as a society, stop treating people with mental illness as violent pariahs. They need the help of social workers, not the billy club of law enforcement. Society should not expect police to fill the gaps where social services fall flat.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO