Springfield, OR

Springfield man accused of attacking gay man faces federal hate crime charge

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
A man accused of assaulting a gay man with a wooden club after setting up a meeting with him through the dating app Grindr is accused of a federal hate crime. The FBI arrested Daniel Andrew McGee, 22, on Monday and he made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Police are no substitute for mental illness help

Regarding “Portland police, firefighters were preparing to leave scene shortly before officer fatally shot man on meth who rushed him with weapon, transcripts show” (Nov. 15): Michael Ray Townsend died at the hands of police, due to mental illness. While I believe the officers escalated the situation, they aren’t the monsters in this situation. We are. Yes, the police should have been able to restrain Townsend without excessive force; yes, firing a gun was a disproportionate use of force. That said, the officers were in a terrible situation. They shouldn’t have been there. We must, as a society, stop treating people with mental illness as violent pariahs. They need the help of social workers, not the billy club of law enforcement. Society should not expect police to fill the gaps where social services fall flat.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

In 1959, 9-year-old girl disappeared while selling Camp Fire Girls mints; now, detectives have solved the mystery

SPOKANE — Police in eastern Washington say they have solved the slaying of a 9-year-old girl, 62 years after the crime occurred. The Spokane Police Department used advanced DNA analysis, forensic genealogy and traditional detective work to name John Reigh Hoff as the killer of young Candice “Candy” Elaine Rogers in 1959. Hoff died in 1970.
SPOKANE, WA
The Oregonian

5 dead in Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade: Was SUV driver fleeing crime?

A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven’t yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Portland, OR
