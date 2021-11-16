Springfield man accused of attacking gay man faces federal hate crime charge
By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
6 days ago
A man accused of assaulting a gay man with a wooden club after setting up a meeting with him through the dating app Grindr is accused of a federal hate crime. The FBI arrested Daniel Andrew McGee, 22, on Monday and he made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in...
A 44-year-old man is facing bias crime charges after two people were attacked Friday with a pair of scissors on a Clackamas County MAX platform, officials said. Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Clackamas Town Center MAX station about 6:45 p.m., officials said in a news release.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an hourslong standoff Sunday in which police say the suspect shot dozens of rounds at officers from inside a Southeast Portland apartment. Portland police said officers arrived in the 2400 block of Southeast 171st Avenue for a welfare check...
Regarding “Portland police, firefighters were preparing to leave scene shortly before officer fatally shot man on meth who rushed him with weapon, transcripts show” (Nov. 15): Michael Ray Townsend died at the hands of police, due to mental illness. While I believe the officers escalated the situation, they aren’t the monsters in this situation. We are. Yes, the police should have been able to restrain Townsend without excessive force; yes, firing a gun was a disproportionate use of force. That said, the officers were in a terrible situation. They shouldn’t have been there. We must, as a society, stop treating people with mental illness as violent pariahs. They need the help of social workers, not the billy club of law enforcement. Society should not expect police to fill the gaps where social services fall flat.
SPOKANE — Police in eastern Washington say they have solved the slaying of a 9-year-old girl, 62 years after the crime occurred. The Spokane Police Department used advanced DNA analysis, forensic genealogy and traditional detective work to name John Reigh Hoff as the killer of young Candice “Candy” Elaine Rogers in 1959. Hoff died in 1970.
Investigators on Monday determined the death of a man in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday was caused by a hit-and-run, Portland police said. Officers were dispatched about midnight near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Tibbitts Street for a welfare check, police said. They arrived to find a man dead in the roadway.
A federal judge last week directed the Oregon State Hospital to admit two patients who alleged the hospital violated their constitutional rights by delaying their admission due to COVID-19 restrictions. The two men had been found guilty except for insanity for crimes in Multnomah County earlier this year and ordered...
A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven’t yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
ATLANTA — Despite claims on social media, there was not an active shooter at Atlanta’s airport, said Hartsfield-Jackson officials in a statement posted to Twitter. A gun was discharged at the airport around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the security screening area. And it sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of chaos unraveling.
