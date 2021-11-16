ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon calls for quick action on Glasgow Climate Pact

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
This decade is “the most important in human history”, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she called for countries to take quick action on the Glasgow Climate Pact.

The First Minister said governments should implement the internationally-agreed pact “fully and with urgency”, saying she understood the frustration of those who felt more progress should have been made.

She updated MSPs on the outcomes of Cop26 in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, saying more than 40,000 people registered to attend the climate summit and tens of thousands of activists also visited the city.

There were more than 400 protests with fewer than 100 arrests, she said.

She said Scottish Government ministers took part in around 500 meetings, including 100 involving the First Minister herself.

She praised those who helped to organise the conference and said Cop26 president Alok Sharma deserved “huge credit”.

The First Minister said the Glasgow Climate Pact “must be built on quickly if climate catastrophe is to be avoided”.

Discussing climate finance, she said: “It is shameful that the developed world could not deliver the $100bn of funding promised in 2009, by the 2020 deadline – or even by 2021.”

More than 40,000 people signed up to attend Cop26 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The First Minister told MSPs: “This decade will be the most important in human history.

“The actions we take between now and 2030 will determine whether or not we bequeath a sustainable and habitable planet to those who come after us.

“The stakes could not be higher and so I understand why many are angry and frustrated that more progress was not made in Glasgow.”

She continued: “However the Glasgow Climate Pact does provide a basis for further action.

“The key test will be whether it is implemented fully and with urgency.

“That is what all of us must focus our efforts on between now and Cop27.

Scotland will continue to play our full part.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Cop26 had been a “momentous achievement”.

What the planet needs is action

He cited the Scottish Government’s missed targets on emissions and renewable heat, saying: “Setting ambitious targets is great, but what the planet needs is action.

“So can the First Minister explain how her government will deliver a lasting legacy for Cop26 by finally meeting their own targets?”

The First Minister said Scotland had decarbonised faster than any country in the G20 and further cuts would require “tough decisions”.

She said: “Scotland is a world leader, but the bar for leadership is too low.”

