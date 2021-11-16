ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Mayer confronts Taylor Swift fan who sent him online abuse

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0o4l_0cyRKjsP00

John Mayer has responded to Taylor Swift fans on Instagram who sent him messages saying he should die.

Swift and Mayer were in a relationship between 2009 and 2010 and Swift most notably wrote about their time together on the song “Dear John”.

An Instagram user initially direct messaged Mayer: “F*** yourself you ugly b**** H hope you choke on something.” They then followed up with another message saying “answer me you b****”.

Mayer then replied: “Hi Alondra, it’s John. I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days. I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The Instagram user then apologised to the rockstar, who accepted.

Mayer then asked: “It’s okay. I wanted to understand. So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

The Instagram user answered: “Yeah, I guess nobody really thought you would see it or answer since you are famous and don’t interact with random people. Again, very sorry!”

Mayer then told her to “Go forth and live happy and healthy!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4laA_0cyRKjsP00

As well as being in a relationship, Swift and Mayer also collaborated on “Half of My Heart” from his 2010 album Battle Studies .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
John Mayer
Times Daily

Taylor Swift fans revel in ‘All Too Well’ film lyrics, clues

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's fans know how to look for careful clues and Easter eggs in her lyrics and music videos, so anticipation was high when the pop star dropped a short film going deeper into her romantic life on a fan favorite song. Support local journalism reporting...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Studies
AceShowbiz

Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Heartbroken With 'All Too Well' Short Film

The Grammy-winning artist unleashes the Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink-starring video just hours after she unleashes her latest re-released album, 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has finally unleashed a music video for "All Too Well" nearly a decade since the song's release. After "All Too Well: The Short Film" arrived on Friday night, November 12, many fans expressed their heartbreak over the tragic love story.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Does Taylor Swift Write Her Own Songs? Fans Want to Know

With a discography of more than 100 released tracks (and just as many unreleased), singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been lauded as one of the most notable musicians of this generation. As she continues her rerecording of her first five studio albums, fans new and old are revisiting much of her old discography. But does Taylor write all of the songs she puts out?
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

Fans Can Now Order Taylor Swift's Favorite Starbucks Drink

If you’ve peeped social media for even a second today, it would be hard to ignore the fact that November 12 marks the re-release of Taylor Swift’s heartbreak masterpiece album Red. Excited fans have been tweeting, Instagram story-ing and posting their reactions, emotions and general hatred towards the man about...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Twitter Pivoted to Roasting TF Out of John Mayer as Fans Await 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift dropped Red (Taylor’s Version) last week and the internet absolutely roasted Jake Gyllenhaal thanks to the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which SHED SOME LIGHT on their relationship. Like…just gonna drop these lyrics here real quick: “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age.”
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Taylor Swift and Starbucks team up for fans to enjoy 'Taylor's Latte'

The rumors were true - Taylor Swift has teamed up with Starbucks to allow fans to enjoy her own personal favorite drink, Taylor's Latte. The 31-year-old, who released her new album Red (Taylor's Version) at midnight on Friday, celebrated by allowing customers to order a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, in-store or in the drive-thru by simply asking for a "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version."
CELEBRITIES
chimesnewspaper.com

Taylor Swift fans are not ‘All Too Well’ after the drop of ‘Red’

Taylor Swift’s re-recording of the fan favorite album, “Red” dropped at 9 p.m. on Thursday. This 30-track album shares narratives of deep heartbreak and a glimpse of redemption through new beginnings. WHY RE-RECORD?. In the last two years, Swift released five albums, allowing her to own the rights to her...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

John Mayer Claps Back After Taylor Swift Fans Taunt Him Over ‘Speak Now’s Future Rerelease

John Mayer appeared to respond to one Taylor Swift fan’s DM and called out their hateful words by asking them if they ‘really hope’ that he ‘dies.’. John Mayer, 44, seems to be clapping back at Taylor Swift fans who are spreading hurtful words as they advise him to prepare for the upcoming rerelease of her 2010 album Speak Now, which features the song “Dear John,” which is allegedly written about him and his past relationship with Taylor. The attention on the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer comes after Taylor hyped up her supporters this weekend by bringing her past relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal back into the headlines when she rereleased her 2012 album Red on Friday along with the song “All Too Well,” which is apparently written about the former lovebirds’ romance. Fans immediately began mentioning John and his past with Taylor on social media and even sent him private DMs that weren’t always kind.
MUSIC
Daily Free Press

EDITORIAL: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift

Regardless of what people think of her, it cannot be denied that Taylor Swift is a mainstream cultural icon. Given how Swift has remained in the mainstream for so long and yet is seemingly so polarizing, a lot of the opinions people have about her feel pre-written. It feels almost as if everything that is being said about her has already been said, and we are all regurgitating ancient conversations every time this topic is brought up.
MUSIC
Daily Iowan

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ leaves fans reminiscent instead of heartbroken

Taylor Swift re-recorded her saddest album this week and surprised fans with something we never could’ve expected: a happy version of Red. Swift’s second re-recording was released on Nov. 12. Her autumn album, Red, follows Fearless, which was re-released on April 9. The re-release gave listeners the opportunity to hear...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

John Mayer Responds to Fan’s DM About Taylor Swift Ahead of ‘Speak Now’ Rerelease: ‘Do You Really Hope That I Die?’

Dear Swifties! John Mayer recently surprised one Taylor Swift fan when he reacted to their DM, calling them out for their hateful message. Mayer, 44, came under fire from an Instagram user named @hoeforlouaylor after Swift, 31, dropped Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November 12. Swift caused a stir among her fans when she brought her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal — whom she dated briefly in 2010 and seemingly wrote “All Too Well” about — back to life with the new record.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy