The average American expects to gain eight pounds over the holidays

Of all the Americans hitting the road this holiday season, 3 in 5 are doing so specifically to visit friends and family. A study of more than 2,000 Americans with holiday travel plans found that 32% stayed home last year. Now in 2021, a whopping 82% believe it’s important to share the holiday festivities with loved ones. In particular, they’re most excited to reconnect with their siblings (46%), parents (45%) and extended family (42%) this year. The study also found that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the average traveler will be journeying a total of over 600 miles. Seven in 10 (70%) will road-trip to their destination. Almost two-thirds are planning to travel with their immediate family, while 38% will be bringing along their pets. Travelers are hopeful for a more peaceful experience this year, with nearly three-quarters (67%) of respondents anticipating their holiday trips to be more relaxing in 2021 compared to last year.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO