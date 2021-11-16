ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The average American expects to gain eight pounds over the holidays

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is less than two weeks away, so if you haven't started already, you better begin to mentally prepare for just how much food you're about to consume over the next...

The holiday season isn’t kind to people who are trying to lose weight — or even just trying to maintain a holding pattern. But don’t give up hope. I’ve got some strategies to avoiding tipping the scales before New Year’s Eve, and I’d like to share them with you. Especially if you’ve been a victim of the “COVID 15.”
Have we given up on staying even somewhat healthy around the holidays? Or are we just becoming more realistic with our estimates?. An annual poll found the average person expects to gain eight pounds over the holidays this year. That's up from seven pounds when the same survey was done a year ago, and six pounds in 2019.
Of all the Americans hitting the road this holiday season, 3 in 5 are doing so specifically to visit friends and family. A study of more than 2,000 Americans with holiday travel plans found that 32% stayed home last year. Now in 2021, a whopping 82% believe it’s important to share the holiday festivities with loved ones. In particular, they’re most excited to reconnect with their siblings (46%), parents (45%) and extended family (42%) this year. The study also found that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the average traveler will be journeying a total of over 600 miles. Seven in 10 (70%) will road-trip to their destination. Almost two-thirds are planning to travel with their immediate family, while 38% will be bringing along their pets. Travelers are hopeful for a more peaceful experience this year, with nearly three-quarters (67%) of respondents anticipating their holiday trips to be more relaxing in 2021 compared to last year.
Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season. It also marks the beginning of a holiday eating binge for far too many Americans. One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions we make annually is to lose weight. Unfortunately, national statistics show most of us fail to carry through on that promise.
T-minus two weeks until Thanksgiving Day: Are you ready? Have you ordered your juicy heritage-breed turkey? Do you have a working meat thermometer? Are your roasting pans, casserole dishes, and pie plates ready to go? Is your freezer stocked with cranberries for the sauce and butter for all the desserts? And perhaps most importantly, do you own a pair of loose, comfortable sweatpants for the post-meal aftermath?
Denver International Airport is bracing for 2.7% more holiday travelers over Thanksgiving weekend compared to 2019. Nov. 19 through Nov. 30 is expected to be busier than the same period pre-pandemic, the airport said in a press release,. The airport recommends passengers arrive at the airport doors, as opposed to...
