Like many other modern brands, The Hair Edit started because the founders saw an empty space, specifically for accessible yet beautifully designed and high-quality hair tools and accessories. “I remember walking though the hair tool and accessory aisle of a retailer and seeing a lot of uninspiring basic products, primary colors, and shiny plastic that did not seem in sync with the needs and wants of beauty enthusiast millennials,” says Carine Roudil, the VP of marketing at Fromm International. “It was almost as if this category was forgotten in the beauty section, even though hair tools and accessories are products we use every day as part of our hair routine.”

HAIR CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO